Electrical Contractors’ Association Welcomes Welsh Government Green Skills Review

The Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) has welcomed recommendations to boost green skills development in Wales.

The recommendations have been published by the Welsh Government following a review held earlier this year.

ECA was able to input directly into the review through its participation in a joint Welsh Government/stakeholder group led by the Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant MS. In contributing to the review, ECA drew on its member businesses’ extensive experience of the skills system throughout Wales, as well as policy proposals set out in the Recharging Electrical Skills Charter, launched with cross-party support at the Senedd last November.

Recommendations made as a result of the review include commitments by Welsh Government to:

Work with industry to identify, develop and publish ‘Journey to Competence’ pathways for all major Green Skills professions and recognise a ‘built environment sector’ in Wales, by the end of the year.

Work collaboratively with Medr, the Regional Skills Partnerships and across Welsh Government to explore digital tools/solutions for collating and streamlining skills mapping activities.

Consider how we communicate and relaunch Green Skills part-time provision to maintain momentum on the success of Green PLAs (Personal Learning Accounts) and frame them within wider green learning support to ensure their continuing relevancy in a fast-moving skills picture.

Work with Industry, Medr and partners to continue to increase awareness of regional variations in skills needs and consider valuable opportunities for collaboration – including exploring the potential for regional skill hubs/collective funding models which operate cross sector and are industry led.

Set up a regular Green Skills Stakeholder Engagement Group to test the planned direction and interventions and promote an industry-led approach to Green Skills provision in Wales.

ECA Deputy CEO Andrew Eldred, who attended every meeting of the joint stakeholder group, said:

“ECA members in Wales can take some satisfaction that proposals contained in our Recharging Electrical Skills Charter are resonating now with Welsh Government. “Better skills data collection and reporting, a much-needed reboot for green skills provision (with sustained industry input), and above all a stronger and more consistent voice for industry – at both national and regional levels – are all very much to be welcomed. “Electricians and the businesses which employ them are central to the green skills revolution. ECA, our Members and industry partners will continue to offer all the support and assistance we can to Welsh Government, Medr, Regional Skills Partnerships, and whoever else is interested in working with us to improve electrical and wider green skills outcomes in Wales.”