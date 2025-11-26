Electric Vehicle Remake of Iconic 1950s Van to Be Made in Wales

A remake of an iconic van sold in the 1950s is set to be made in Wales' first manufacturing facility for electric vehicles.

Morris Commercial Ltd will establish a production facility at Bro Tathan for its modern-day reimagining of the Morris J-Type – the Morris JE.

The classic van was once a popular sight on British roads and the all-electric version will retain a number of its original features. With its distinctive design and lightweight recycled carbon fibre monocoque body the new Morris JE has a 250-mile range.

Morris Commercial will receive some financial support from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Funding to establish the production facility. It will create around 150 highly skilled jobs.

The zero emission, carbon neutral Morris JE is expected to rival vehicles such as Ford Transit Custom, Vauxhall Vivaro and VW ID Buzz. It is due for full launch in late 2026.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“With our innovative landscape and support for low carbon concepts, Wales is a natural home for the Morris JE. “This exciting project will benefit from the robust automotive sector and supply chain cluster we are developing here in Wales. “Well-paid jobs will also be created for skilled workers as the company delivers this historic retro van into the electric vehicle era.”

CEO of Morris Commercial, Dr Qu Li said: