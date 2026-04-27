EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Appoints Chief Financial Officer

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, the AIM-quoted global diagnostics business, has appointed Helen Jones FCA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Helen will also join the Board of the Penarth-headquartered firm, which said that she is an experienced CFO with over 20 years’ experience leading finance, operations, and strategic transactions in high-growth, technology-driven AIM listed businesses.

Helen joins EKF from Surgical Science, a leading provider of medical simulation solutions, where she has assumed a senior Group-level role following its acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc in February 2025, with responsibility spanning post-acquisition integration and operational cost reduction, Group statutory reporting, and sustainability leadership.

Prior to the acquisition, Helen spent five years as CFO of Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, an AIM-listed company supplying simulation and AI-based ultrasound training solutions to the healthcare sector. During her tenure, Helen led two successful equity placings to fund growth and innovation, played a central role in both the £40.6 million divestment of its Clinical AI division to GE Healthcare and the subsequent sale of the Simulation business to Surgical Science.

Before joining Intelligent Ultrasound, Helen held a senior finance role within AIM-listed oil and exploration company Amerisur Resources plc and prior to that spent 11 years in various senior financial positions at Tata Steel Europe.

Helen is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales having trained and qualified with PwC in 2004.

Helen succeeds Stephen Young, who is retiring from the Board. Steve will be available to support Helen to ensure a smooth handover but will step down from the Board with immediate effect.

The Board said it would like to extend its sincere thanks to Steve for his financial stewardship since joining the Company in September 2023 and wished him well in his retirement.

Gavin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, said: