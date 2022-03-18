Description

EIT Manufacturing, as a European innovation network with long-term EU funding, supports Europe’s manufacturing companies on their transformation journey and will also focus on the topic of sustainability.

Do you work for an established corporation, mid-cap company or SME in manufacturing and are you looking for innovative solutions to stay competitive? Are you a representative of a research organisation or a technology-oriented start-up that offers innovations for manufacturing companies? Are you looking for the right partner to implement your ideas and solutions?

Then we hereby cordially invite you to participate in the cross-network event “EIT Manufacturing promotes Innovation”. EIT Manufacturing is your chance to become part of our networks and participate in innovation projects, get business development support and transform your business.

How can we work together?

EIT Manufacturing helps to close the gap between SMEs, large innovative companies, research institutions and universities. This increases the overall competitiveness of European manufacturing.

Why Attend this Event?

The aim of the event is to provide information about the funding and cooperation opportunities at EIT Manufacturing and to stimulate the use of innovative technologies in production and manufacturing processes. With our event we would like to inform stakeholders in Wales about how they can derive the greatest benefit from cooperation and support opportunities provided by EIT Manufacturing.

What to expect:

an overview of general support with an opportunity then to spend focus time with expert members of the EIT team to discuss opportunities. Support, thematic sessions and the opportunity for bilateral meetings with our experts.

– Welcome from the hosts

Introduction to EIT Manufacturing and examples of innovation and education support measures

How EIT Manufacturing stimulates start-ups, SMEs and corporates to strengthen their competitiveness and open European markets and business models: Technology-to-Market examples and expectations

Q&A session

– Short Break

Group Discussions in two workshops, each led by one EIT Manufacturing Experts- Here you will explore concepts and ideas on how to promote collaboration within the EIT manufacturing ecosystems across European countries

Opportunities for bilateral meetings and networking

These sessions will be led by EIT Manufacturing experts Dr. Christian Bölling and Dr h.c Wolfgang Kniejski. More information about Dr Bölling, Dr Wolfgang and EIT Manufacturing can be found below:

Dr. Christian Bölling has been working at the Technical University of Darmstadt (Germany) prior to joining EIT Manufacturing, Christian. There he held various positions (e.g. Head of Cutting Technology Research) at the Institute of Production Management, Technology and Machine Tools. In this context, he was responsible for several projects aimed at IoT solutions for machining processes. Dr. Bölling remains connected to the academic world as he is a lecturer at the Technical University of Darmstadt.

Dr. h.c. Wolfgang Kniejski worked for the renowned Fraunhofer Institute for some time and established the first Fraunhofer venture fund during that period. Following this, a number of programs to support industry to innovate were established by him and his team. Wolfgang developed and implemented methods and processes to support the commercialization of technologies for universities and research institutions. He supported the European Institute for Innovation and Technology (EIT Digital) in the development of its Business Accelerator, where he led the Access-to-Market team. Since January 2020 he has been working as Senior Business Creation Manager for EIT Manufacturing.

EIT Manufacturing’s mission is to bring European manufacturing stakeholders together in innovation ecosystems that add unique value to European products, processes and services and inspire the creation of globally competitive and sustainable manufacturing. For further information, please access the website ( https://www.eitmanufacturing.eu/).

Please complete your booking by Thursday 24th March 2022, email [email protected] for further information.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN & WHERE

4th April 2022, 13:00 – 17:30 – Waterton Industrial Estate, Bridgend, CF31 3PJ

5th April 2022, 09:30 – 14:00 – AMRC Wales, Flintshire, CH4 0DH