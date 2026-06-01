Eisteddfod Yr Urdd 2026 Thanks Ynys Môn for ‘Welcoming Competitors and Visitors in Their Thousands’

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has extended “heartfelt thanks” to Anglesey for “offering such a warm welcome” to the thousands who visited Wales' national youth festival.

The Urdd is celebrating a record‑breaking Eisteddfod, with a total of 118,089 competition entries received this year, the highest ever for Eisteddfod yr Urdd in North Wales. More than 14,000 of those were from Ynys Môn – the highest figure recorded from the island.

During the festival it was announced that it was the organisation's greenest Eisteddfod to date, saving 40 tonnes of carbon emissions thanks to the use of green energy. And by holding a seven‑day festival for the first time ever, organisers were able to stage brand‑new competitions for new Welsh speakers and individuals with additional learning needs.

The Urdd said it extended its thanks to all the organisation's volunteers for helping to deliver one of Europe's largest travelling festivals on the Anglesey Showground near Gwalchmai this year.

In addition to the three Pavilions where children and young people from across Wales competed, the maes offered activities for people of all ages. Thanks were also given to the Welsh Government for the continued financial support that ensured free entry for low‑income families and enabled the Urdd to offer an Eisteddfod for All once again.

S4C's broadcast from Eisteddfod yr Urdd was more extensive than ever before with almost 300 hours of live broadcast, and included streaming on BBC iPlayer for the very first time.

Daily radio broadcasts featured conversations with the main winners and the atmosphere of the maes on BBC Radio Cymru, as well as a special highlights programme from Gŵyl Triban which is also available on BBC Sounds.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said:

“On behalf of the Urdd I'd like to thank the thousands of competitors and visitors for contributing towards the success of our Eisteddfod, and to the local Working Committee for their enthusiasm over the past three years and for extending such a warm welcome. “We'd also like to thank all the teachers, coaches and volunteers across Wales for their tireless work and for enabling more children and young people than ever before to access invaluable opportunities through the Urdd. And of course, thanks to our sponsors and partners for their continued support. We look forward to the Urdd Eisteddfod Bro'r Wenynen, Gwent 2027, to relive the magic of this wonderful festival.”

A winner was announced in each of the festival's six main ceremonies:

The Bobi Jones Medal (19-25 years old) was awarded to Katie Baddiley originally from Norringham and who now lives in Caernarfon, and the Young Learners Medal (Yr.10 and under 19) to Caerwyn Saunders from Treorchy. Dafydd Llŷr Hughes from Llanbedrog, Pen Llŷn was awarded the Young Artist Scholarship and Lleucu-Haf Thomas from Sir Benfro (Pembrokeshire) was the winner of the Art, Design and Technology Medal. Heledd Wynn Newton from Cardiff was announced as the festival's Main Composer. Glain Llwyd from Tal-y-bont near Aberystwyth won the Drama Medal. Lois Medi, originally from Penrhosgarnedd, Bangor was the winner of the Chair prize for poetry, making her the first woman ever in the history of the competition to win the chair twice. Elin Undeg Williams from Betws Gwerful Goch, Denbighshire was crowned Chief Prose Writer.

Six young performers between 19 and 25 years of age were announced as winners of the Urdd and the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama's awards.

The six recipients are as follows:

Leisa Mair Lloyd‑Edwards, winner of the Sir Bryn Terfel Award (Solo 19-25 years) Elen Morlais Williams, winner of the Amy Dowden Award (Girls' folk dance, Year 10 and under 25) Anna Walker, winner of the Callum Scott Howells Award (Musical theatre song performance) Jona Milone, winner of the Matthew Rhys Award (Monologue 19-25 years) Carwyn Lloyd, winner of the Rakhi Singh Award (Instrumental 19-25 years) Cadi Davage, winner of the Sarah Hemsley‑Cole Award (Backstage) Mared Eos Phillips from Ysgol Bro Preseli, Pembrokeshire is the recipient of this year's Eisteddfod Scholarship, which is awarded to the most promising competitor in the Year 10 to under 19 age categories.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Bro'r Wenynen, Gwent 2027 will be held in Newport for the first time ever.

Caernarfon area in Eryri region will host Eisteddfod yr Urdd in 2028.

The Urdd has accepted Ceredigion County Council's invitation to host Eisteddfod yr Urdd in 2029, the year in which the festival celebrates its centenary.