EIA Scoping Report Submitted for Proposed Gwynt Glas Offshore Wind Farm

Gwynt Glas Offshore Wind Farm in the Celtic Sea, has submitted its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Report to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), Natural Resources Wales and the Marine Management Organisation.

The submission formally requests an opinion from stakeholders on the outline of the topics and methodologies proposed for inclusion in the Environmental Impact Assessment. This marks a significant milestone in the project’s development and start of formal engagement, inviting invaluable feedback to help shape the design and assessment.

Gwynt Glas has a potential installed generating capacity of up to 1.5GW and is considered a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project. Environmental Impact Assessment is required for the project to be determined via the Development Consent Order process. Gwynt Glas will also be seeking Marine Licences.

Mark Hazelton, Gwynt Glas Project Director, said:

“The submission of our Scoping Report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Gwynt Glas team. It underscores our commitment to delivering a world-class project that will provide energy security, create jobs and strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in offshore wind. We also look forward to engaging with local communities as we develop our proposals helping to ensure the project progresses successfully and delivers lasting benefits.”

Public consultation events on the proposals for Gwynt Glas are expected to take place in autumn 2026.

The EIA Scoping Report is available to view on the Planning Inspectorate’s website.