Egni Co-Op Breaks £4m Mark in Solar Share Offer

Egni Co-op has announced it has passed the £4m mark for its community share offer. Egni has installed 4.3MWp on 88 sites across Wales including schools, businesses and community buildings.

Co-Director, Dan McCallum, said:

“We are delighted with the level of public support for our share offer. We now have over 1,000 members. We were also pleased to recently pay 4% interest to our members based on solar generation in 2020 in line with our Share Offer – many chose to re-invest their interest, and invest in more shares – so we have now raised £4.35m. We’ve raised our final share offer target to £4.6m. This will enable us to repay the final £350k of our loan with the Development Bank of Wales (DBW). Our DBW loan is at 5% interest so we want to refinance so we can put more money into climate change education in schools in Wales. We hope many more people join us – to find out more, visit www.egni.coop ”

Egni members vary from local people who have £50 which is our minimum investment, to charities such as the Environmental Justice Foundation, social enterprises such as Blue Patch and charitable foundations such as Friends Provident who have invested £100k. The key thing is that our members are using what money they can afford to take action on climate change.

All our members can join what promises to be really interesting AGM on June 23rd. We’ll be discussing what we should do next in terms of subsidy free solar installs and discussing the terms of any future Share Offer. We’ll also be reporting on what energy education work we’ve been doing in schools, and future plans. We’re keen to hear from other Welsh local authorities who want to install solar on their schools and other buildings – Newport, Swansea and Pembrokeshire Councils have shown the way as to what can be achieved by working cooperatively with us.

Rosie Gillam, Co-director, added: