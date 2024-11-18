EFL Clubs ‘Provide Vital Support’ to their Communities

Clubs across the English Football League (EFL) are being called upon more than ever to provide vital support to individuals and communities across the country.

The ‘Measuring the Impact of EFL Clubs in the Community’ report analysed data from 2022/23 and 2023/24 and has been launched as part of the EFL’s annual Week of Action, which celebrates the collective impact of Club community work across the EFL.

Figures from the report show the unprecedented scale of this work, with EFL Clubs and Club charities delivering 54 per cent more community activities and interventions during 2023/24 (890,878 hours compared to 579,712 hours in 2021/22) in response to the increased demand.

The data shows a record number of participants engaging in Club community projects during the 2023/24 season, with figures surpassing one million (1.1m) – a more than 30 per cent increase on 2021/22.

The impact and value of community outreach across the EFL is significant, with Clubs and Club charities generating 10 per cent more revenue for community investment since 2021/22 (£110.96m compared to £101.12m) and 43 per cent more social value (£1.24bn compared with £865.20m) – the benefits brought to society as a result of Club community work and its economic value.

For the towns and cities that the 72 EFL Clubs serve Club community work delivers a return on investment of 11:1. For every £1 spent by a Club and Club charity on community projects and initiatives, £11 of social value is created (£112.85 expenditure vs. £1.24bn social value).

This year, Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, the official charity of Cardiff City Football Club, unveiled a £17.9 million social impact value for the 2022/23 season—a substantial rise from £11 million in the previous year.

The report illustrates the impact EFL Club community work is having across key areas linked to issues ranked high on the national government agenda, such as health, education and criminal justice, and the responsibilities Football Clubs undertake to relieve pressures on the country’s national systems in a bid to help improve the quality of people’s lives.

Physical Health

In the area of physical health, projects delivered by EFL Clubs and Club charities during the 2023/24 season have helped to reduce incidents of diabetes, stroke and dementia, equating to cost savings of £32.62m, providing much-needed support to the NHS.

Mental Health

In the context of mental health and wellbeing, last season Club community schemes helped to reduce loneliness and incidents of depression and anxiety, resulting in cost savings of £42.66m.

Crime Prevention

Clubs provide a range of projects designed to improve social cohesion, which can bring benefits to the criminal justice system by steering people away from crime and anti-social behaviour and onto positive pathways

Last season alone, these projects helped to reduce the number of incidents of youth and adult crime, generating cost savings of £4.24m.

Education

Many Clubs are situated in areas of high deprivation where members of the local community face inequalities in relation to education, training and employment.

Through community work in this area, EFL Clubs and Club charities helped to reduce the number of people classified as NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) and reduce numbers of school absences during 2023/24, equating to cost savings of £55.53m.

Trevor Birch, CEO of the EFL, said:

“What’s clear from the latest report findings is that the impact and value EFL Clubs and their Club charities bring to society as a whole is increasing year on year, with Clubs’ impact transcending far beyond the football pitch. They are key pillars in community life. “We only have to look at what’s happening on the ground right now – Clubs are already stepping up to ensure those most in need are ready for the winter months ahead with access to warm spaces, hot meals and even things many of us take for granted such as owning a warm winter coat. “We know that our Clubs play an integral role in their communities – relieving the pressures of the cost of living is just one of many – and this report provides us with the hard evidence in relation to the value, significance and life-changing impact of EFL Club community work on a national scale.”

Dr Gavin Mellor, Head of Data and Insight at Substance, said:

“The growing value presented in this report is incredibly impressive and clearly demonstrates the integral roles EFL Clubs have in towns and cities in England and Wales. “As significant deliverers of support and social value in their communities, EFL Clubs are bringing benefits to hundreds of thousands of people beyond matchdays, helping the country to tackle challenging issues with a unique ability to engage vast, diverse audiences.”

The findings released make up phase one of the latest ‘Measuring the Impact of EFL Clubs in the Community’ report, delivered by the EFL and independent research experts, Substance. Phase two of the report will launch in 2025.