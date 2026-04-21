EffectiveHRM Strengthens South Wales Offer through New Partnership with Impact HR

Cardiff-based HR consultancy EffectiveHRM has entered a new phase of growth after joining forces with Impact HR Consulting Limited.

Established in 2011 by employment lawyer Emma del Torto, EffectiveHRM has built a strong reputation supporting more than 150 businesses across sectors including care, professional services, manufacturing, hospitality and construction.

The partnership will see EffectiveHRM join the Impact HR group of companies but continue to operate under its existing brand, with its Cardiff team remaining at the heart of delivery.

The partnership will also provide additional resource, specialist expertise and national reach, enabling EffectiveHRM to broaden its offer while maintaining its focus on practical, relationship-led support for employers across the region. EffectiveHRM clients will also benefit from enhanced capacity across HR advisory, compliance, and health and safety services, alongside access to a wider pool of specialist knowledge.

The move comes at a time when many SMEs are facing increasing pressure from evolving employment legislation, rising costs and growing complexity in workforce management. Against this backdrop, demand for proactive, commercially focused HR support continues to grow.

Emma del Torto will remain with the business and join the wider Impact HR leadership team. All employees will continue in their roles, ensuring continuity of service and relationships.

Emma said:

“This is about building on what we have created in South Wales and giving our clients access to even greater depth of support. “Businesses are navigating increasing complexity around employment law, compliance and workforce management. By strengthening our capability, we can help them stay ahead of those challenges while continuing to offer the personal, hands-on service they value. “It was important to me that we found a partner who shared our values and approach. This allows us to grow without losing what makes EffectiveHRM distinctive.”

Impact HR Consulting CEO Greg Guilford added: