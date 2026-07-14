Effective Government Workforce Planning ‘Is Key to Productive, Resilient and Affordable Public Services’

The government needs to strengthen workforce planning to improve productivity, build more resilient public services and manage staff costs effectively, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.

In its latest report on government workforce planning, the watchdog sets out lessons and insights for helping government leaders understand the people, skills and capabilities they need to deliver services now and in the future. The report draws together lessons from years of NAO work across the civil service and wider public sector.

This comes at a time when public sector organisations face ongoing pressures to cut costs, while also ensuring they can recruit for priority jobs and skills – especially in demand digital and technology skills.

Another central theme of the report is the impact of AI and digital technologies. Government expects substantial efficiencies from digital transformation and AI, amounting to £45 billion each year, while 76% of civil servants expect AI to change how they perform their jobs within the next five years.

With public sector headcount at 6.2 million, the report urges departments to plan now for the workforce impact of AI and automation, including changing staffing needs, new skills requirements and the redesign of roles and services. For example, increased online self-service for tax and benefits is reshaping administrative and case processing roles.

Drawing on the watchdog's recent work on government's use of external consultants, the report argues that stronger workforce planning could help departments reduce reliance on consultants by addressing underlying skills and capacity gaps, while ensuring consultancy is used only where it offers genuine value.

It also points to Spending Review 2025 as a positive step forward, as departments were required for the first time to submit strategic workforce plans alongside spending bids. The report concludes this can help the government develop better informed and more realistic spending plans.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said:

“Good workforce planning is central to the government's ability to deliver effective and resilient public services. “As AI and other digital technologies reshape how organisations operate, it's clear the government needs to be on the front foot by making sure it has robust plans for the workforce, skills and capabilities it needs now and in the future.”

All eight lessons are: