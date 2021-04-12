EE Switches on 5G in Swansea

EE has announced it has switched on 5G in Swansea, as the city joins 34 other places across the UK to get connected to its 5G network.

Swansea is the fourth location in Wales to be connected to EE's 5G network, after Cardiff, Porthcawl and Neath.

EE has added outdoor 5G coverage to some of the UK’s most popular tourist landmarks, historical sites, and coastal locations as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

The 5G coverage from EE is now available in the Swansea Maritime Quarter and wider Swansea Bay area.

Nick Speed, BT Group director in Wales, said:

“It’s fantastic that EE has launched its 5G network in Swansea, connecting more places in Wales to the next generation in mobile network technology. “With more of us expected to holiday closer to home again this year, the fact people will have faster and more reliable connectivity is a real positive. We know how important it is for people to keep in touch with family and friends, post updates on social media, or use a navigation app to find their way around a new place, so the arrival of 5G here is a timely boost.”

Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea City Council, said:

“Having 5G is essential for Swansea, especially given the £1 billion regeneration that is taking place in our city right now. We need to offer businesses and individuals the best networks available. Our new Digital Arena and Copr Bay developments will see thousands of new visitors come to Swansea and they will want the best connectivity possible.”

Jonathan Burnes, Swansea Bay City Deal Director, said:

“Digital connectivity is a priority for us across the Swansea Bay City Region, so we’re pleased that EE is switching on its 5G network in the city. “The challenges we have all faced over the last year have highlighted the importance of digital communications. Faster and more reliable connectivity will help people who live, work and study in Swansea. With more people set to take breaks and holidays closer to home this year, it’s also good news for the many people who visit the area and for our tourism and hospitality businesses.”

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer Division, BT, said:

“We’ve announced that we’ve switched on our award-winning 5G network in a further 35 towns and cities across the UK, fulfilling the commitment we set last year to double our 5G place count. With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions expected in the coming weeks and months, the increased capacity and faster speeds of our 5G network will ensure our customers stay connected as footfall starts to increase in historically busy places.”

Residents, businesses and visitors in 160 towns and cities across the UK can now benefit from the fast speeds, low latency and increased reliability of EE’s 5G network, with the technology today switched on in:

Aldridge

Alexandria

Aylesbury

Ayr

Barnsley

Biggleswade

Blackburn

Bolton

Brighton

Chester

Colchester

Dundee

Exeter

Grantham

Gravesend

Harrogate

Lincoln

Milton Keynes

Norwich

Paignton

Poole

Portsmouth

Rickmansworth

Runcorn

Southport

Stockton-on-Tees

Stoke-on-Trent

Stratford-upon-Avon

Sunbury-on-Thames

Swansea

Swindon

Widnes

Wigan

Worcester

York

In addition, EE is set to achieve the milestone of reaching one million active 5G customers – those which have a 5G plan and a 5G-enabled device – this month. London, Birmingham and Manchester are the top three home cities of those using EE’s 5G network.

EE secured vital new spectrum in the first stage of Ofcom’s 5G auction last month, which will enable EE to expand and enhance its 5G network even further once rolled out into the network.