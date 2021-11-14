EE Starts Recruiting Apprentices Again at Merthyr Centre After Covid Pause

EE is taking on apprentices again at its customer service centre in Merthyr Tydfil, following a recruitment pause due to the pandemic.

EE, part of BT Group, has recruited an initial intake of 24 apprentices at its major customer service centre in the town, and plans to take on more next year.

The new recruits to EE’s apprenticeship programme will work as technical customer service advisors, managing technical queries relating to customers’ mobile phones. They will join the more than 800 people based at the Merthyr centre.

The vast majority of the new apprentices – all aged under 25 – have been recruited from the Merthyr area.

One of the new apprentices, Drew James, 21, from Caeharris, Merthyr Tydfil, said:

“I was looking everywhere for jobs, but nothing was coming through for me until I came across the EE apprenticeship. I’d always had an interest in working for EE because my mother has worked there for 20 years and told me it’s a great opportunity to go for and a great career.”

The 12-month apprenticeships are focused on developing the apprentices’ skills and require the recruits to pass nationally recognised qualifications. After finishing the programme, all apprentices are offered advisor roles at the centre and an opportunity to build a career with EE.

Another of the new recruits, Ethan Wallbank, 19, from Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil, said:

“The main reason I chose to join the apprenticeship at EE in Merthyr is because it’s local to me and I had heard so many wonderful things about working at the centre. “As soon as I heard about the apprenticeship, I just knew I had to jump at the opportunity because there are so many advantages, like the skills and qualification you gain.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, young people aged between 16 and 24 have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic in relation to jobs and employment.

Allison McCarthy, general manager of the Merthyr contact centre, said: