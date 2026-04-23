Edwards of Conwy Brings Deli-Counter Favourites to Tesco Shelves Across Wales

Award-winning Welsh butcher Edwards of Conwy has launched its new From the Deli range in Tesco stores across Wales.

The new range includes five products: Edwards Thick Cut Heritage Ham, Edwards Thick Cut Welsh Honey Roast Ham, Edwards PGI Welsh Beef Topside, Edwards Traditional Sausage Roll and Edwards Pork Pies.

Founded in 1983 by farmer’s son Ieuan Edwards, the business began as a traditional high street butcher’s shop and has since won accolades including “Britain’s Best Butcher” and “Best Butcher’s Shop in Wales.”

In 2014, Edwards expanded its reach by opening a BRC-accredited production facility just a mile from its original shop, enabling the business to supply major retailers while maintaining its commitment to quality.

Jamie Price, NPD Technologist at Edwards of Conwy, said:

“The new ‘From the Deli’ range is all about bringing the deli-counter experience you’d find at our high street butcher’s shop into people’s homes and picnic baskets in a convenient way, without ever compromising on eating experience or flavour. It’s the closest alternative to being in the Edwards butchers shop itself. “Being part of the team launching these five new products into Tesco stores across Wales is incredibly exciting for me. I worked in the Edwards production hall for 10 years and diversified into product development a couple of years ago, gaining expertise from our Product Development Manager, Butchers and Bakers along the way. “I’ve seen first-hand how much care goes into every product we make, from selecting the right cuts of meat to making sure the finished product reflects the standards we’ve upheld since our founder Ieuan Edwards started the brand in 1983. “It’s a proud moment to help share a taste of what we do with more customers across Wales, and to know these products still carry the same passion and attention to detail that’s been passed down through the business for over 40 years.”

Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards said:

“We’re proud to support Edwards of Conwy as they bring their ‘From the Deli’ range to Tesco stores across Wales. Their commitment to quality and Welsh produce makes them a fantastic addition to our range, and we’re confident customers will enjoy these delicious new products.”

The launch builds on Edwards’ existing presence in Tesco stores, which already stocks a wide range of its products including sausages, bacon, Welsh beef and lamb lines.