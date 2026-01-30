Education Leaders from Across Europe Visit Wrexham for Student Expo

Education leaders from across the UK and Europe were welcomed to Wrexham as Coleg Cambria hosted a landmark international conference powered and delivered by its students.

From catering and media production to delegate engagement, learners were central to the success of the College Alliance International Conference, gaining first-hand experience working at the heart of a major global event.

Held over two days at Yale campus, the expo brought together more than 90 attendees from all over the UK and Europe – including Switzerland, Austria and Belgium – to explore best practice in academia, employment and wellbeing while experiencing the culture of the college, which is focused on a people- and learner-centred environment.

Senior policymakers, college leaders and international practitioners examined how FE (further education) can support learners and communities – particularly those furthest from opportunity – through education, employment and social inclusion.

Sessions focused on tackling unemployment, improving wellbeing and strengthening pathways into work.

Addressing delegates, Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, highlighted the value of real-world learning.

“Coleg Cambria is a college at the heart of its community, and events like this show how powerful education can be when students are trusted with real responsibility,” said Ms Williams. “Our learners didn’t just attend this conference, they helped organise it, host it and deliver it. That real-time, real-life experience is transformational and prepares young people for their future careers.”

Students were involved throughout, from planning and logistics to delivery and evaluation. The college’s Iâl Restaurant provided all catering, including a Taste of Wales meal for the evening networking dinner, showcasing the Welsh language and culture and local produce while managing front-of-house operations in a high-pressure environment.

Media students also supported the programme.

The agenda also featured interactive, student-led workshops on employability, learner wellbeing, inclusive education and widening participation. Delegates included senior leaders from colleges, national education bodies and international organisations such as the European Association for the Education of Adults and the OECD.

The conference also celebrated alumni success, with Deeside Sixth Form alumnus Jonathon Dawes, from Rhyl, returning as a speaker.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a former Coleg Cambria student and to be involved in an international conference of this scale,” he said. “The college played a huge role in shaping my confidence and ambition, and it’s inspiring to see current students gaining such meaningful experience and contributing in such a professional way.”

Those in attendance also heard from senior figures across the sector, including a keynote contribution from the Association of Colleges, highlighting the importance of international collaboration and the role of colleges in building inclusive economies.

Lewis Cooper, Director of the College Alliance, said:

“It’s been fantastic to have college leaders, policy makers and experts from across the four nations of the UK and internationally all focused on discussing the role colleges play in supporting people of all ages into work. “We have a huge amount to learn from the different policy approaches taken across the different national systems, and it’s been great to have colleagues from Welsh Government and Medr sharing the approach taken here in Wales. “We’ve learnt too from outstanding work from the colleges represented here, not least from Coleg Cambria and the important role it plays for people and employers across the region.”

He added: