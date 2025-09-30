Educ8 Group Celebrates Learner Success at Gradu8 2025

Educ8 Group’s annual graduation event (Gradu8) has been held at Llanerch Vineyard.

This year’s graduating learners completed their accredited qualifications across a wide variety of subject pathways. The Group said that they had balanced work, studies, and personal commitments, adding: “Their determination and talent are at the heart of what Gradu8 represents, with the team at Educ8 Group proud of every individual who graduated on the day”.

The firm added that the day also recognised that behind every learner’s journey are the employers who support and champion them. Their commitment to their staff and encouragement play a vital role in shaping skills, creating opportunities, and ensuring apprenticeships continue to thrive, the Group said.

ITCS UK was headline sponsor of the event for a second year running, alongside supporting sponsors, Agored Cymru and RMS – Retail Merchandising Services.

Speakers included Lisa Hicks from SNOAP, Brian Stokes from ITCS UK, and Lisa Mytton from National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, was also at the event.

Jude Holloway, Managing Director for Educ8 Training, said: