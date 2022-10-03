Economy Minister Visits Major Blaenau Gwent Business to Celebrate 25 Years of Success

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has visited Energizer Auto UK in Ebbw Vale to celebrate a quarter of a century in the Valleys and reaffirm its partnership with the Welsh Government.

The facility, established in 1997, now employs 50 skilled staff producing more than 700 automotive fragrance and appearance products ranging from fuel additives to car wash products across 43 different countries.

The company has a long-standing partnership with the Welsh Government and is benefitting from the Flexible Skills Programme which helps employers to develop their staff’s technical, professional and leadership skills.

Energizer has also strong established links with the Valleys Innovation Showcase for Technological Advancement (VISTA) where the company shares best practice with other local employers and Coleg Gwent to promote and create new work experience and job opportunities in the local area.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“I’m delighted to be in Ebbw Vale, visiting Energizer Auto UK, to celebrate their achievement of 25 years of success in the Valleys. “Supporting businesses like this one to adapt, grow their workforce and develop skills is essential to our ambitions for a more prosperous Welsh economy post-pandemic. The Flexible Skills Programme is central to this. “The Welsh Government is committed to changing people’s lives for the better and ensuring no one is left behind.”

Plant Manager Mark Thomas from Energizer Auto UK said: