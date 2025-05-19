eCapital Strengthens Sales Team with Regional Appointment

Cashflow finance provider eCapital Commercial Finance has appointed Lee Ford as Regional Sales Manager.

Lee will operate from the Newport office, focusing his business development activities throughout South, West, and Mid Wales. His main responsibilities include building and managing a pipeline of business, consulting with clients to understand their business needs and cashflow challenges, as well as networking and building relationships. He will also establish and maintain a regional network of partners.

Bryn Ible, Regional Managing Director, eCapital, said:

“Adding Lee to our team will further enhance our regional representation. With over 15 years' experience in the financial services industry, his expertise and experience will reinforce our existing sales function.

“eCapital prides itself on its regional presence across the UK and Lee’s appointment will ensure we can continue to deliver excellent service to our clients and prospects in Wales and the surrounding areas.”