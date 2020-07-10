Ebbw Vale Marketing Agency Celebrates 10 Years in Business

Ebbw Vale based marketing agency, Roseblade Media, celebrates its 10th birthday this year, after originally being founded in 2010 as Parker Business Solutions by Mathew Parker.

The business, which became a limited company in 2016, rebranded to the name that it’s known by today, and works with companies across the UK including QuickFile, Reoli and UK Steel Enterprise.

“Roseblade is a family name, so it made sense to keep that personal connection”, Mathew, Managing Director, explained. “We started out in 2010 as Parker Business Solutions, and when we became a limited company in 2016, we decided that this was the right time to rebrand.”

Originally set up as a side project to university, the business has gone from strength to strength and has grown from a home-based business to being based at the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale. Mathew’s partner, Siân, joined the business in 2014 becoming the business’ first employee.

The now four-member team continues to remain positive despite the lockdown and Coronavirus having an effect on neighbouring businesses.

“I’m immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved in the 10 years, and proud of our small, but friendly and loyal team”, Mathew explains. “Without our team, our clients and our suppliers, we wouldn’t be where we are now.”

To celebrate 10 years in business, Roseblade Media has introduced a charity of the year, where the team will take part in various fundraising activities throughout the next 12 months. This will help raise much-needed funds and awareness for the chosen charity.The first charity being supported is Bridgend based Pernicious Anaemia Society, which was chosen by the team. Bethan, who joined the team in 2019, voted for the charity to support a colleague.

“One of our colleagues suffers from Pernicious Anaemia and has to have an injection every 12 weeks. With the lockdown in full force, they’ve struggled to have their injections, so I felt that this was the perfect way to try and raise awareness.”

The Pernicious Anaemia Society was formed with the sole intention of providing newly diagnosed patients with a plain-English explanation of the disease. It started out as an online forum and it soon became quite clear that there were serious problems with the way in which the condition is diagnosed and treated.

As well as educating the public about the disease, the charity also offers advice, help and support to patients, and their family and friends. They also promote research into the disease to make the diagnosis and treatment more effective.