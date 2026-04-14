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14 April 2026
People / Skills

Early Years Educational Provision Opens in Presteigne, Creating More than 20 Jobs

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Orbis Education and Care has opened a new early years provision, The Meadows, at Summergil House in Presteigne, creating more than 20 jobs.

The provision will cater for children aged between four and seven years who have complex needs associated with autism and has been designed with the early years curriculum in mind.

The Meadows is situated on the grounds of Summergil House, a well-established school which Orbis Education and Care has been running on the 18-acre site for nearly 20 years.

The school was officially opened by Orbis Education and Care CEO Andy Cresswell and Hilary Jones, Head of Service, Additional Needs at Herefordshire Council.

The new school will provide a bright and stimulating learning experience for its pupils, to inspire the children and encourage their development at this early stage of their educational journey.

New staff members will be needed at the school, including teachers and learning support assistants.

Andy Cresswell, CEO of Orbis Education and Care, said at the official opening of The Meadows:

“It is wonderful to add The Meadows to our educational offering, especially as it’s an early years provision.

 

“We are looking for dedicated people to join our team here in Presteigne, who are interested in making a difference to these young children, many of whom will be taking their first steps into a formal educational setting.”

Orbis Education and Care is one of the UK’s leading providers of specialist schools and homes, supporting children and adults with their needs by offering education, care, in-house therapeutic support, and adult community homes.


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