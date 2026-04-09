Early Easter Boost Falters as Welsh Footfall Underwhelms

An early Easter failed to provide a boost to Welsh retail footfall, with the outlook for the months ahead also looking “uncertain”.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Wales footfall increased by 1.6% in March (YoY), up from -5.8% in February. Shopping centre footfall increased by 3.0% in March (YoY), up from -7.3% in February. Retail park footfall increased by 0.8% in March (YoY), up from -5.9% in February.

In March, footfall in Cardiff increased by 0.1% (YoY), up from -4.7% in February.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“With Easter and the school holidays falling earlier this year, retailers had anticipated a stronger uplift in footfall than March ultimately delivered. While all UK nations recorded an increase in shopper numbers, Wales saw the weakest growth and, despite shopping centres performing relatively better, overall gains fell short of expectations. Following a disappointing February, the earlier Easter timing was expected to provide a more meaningful boost, but the uplift has so far underwhelmed. Warmer weather may help sustain footfall in the coming months, but without a stronger Easter effect in April, momentum remains uncertain. “The conflict in the Middle East and impact on commodity prices is continuing to weigh on both retailer and consumer confidence, while ongoing cost of living pressures are likely to constrain footfall and spending. Against this uncertain backdrop, attention is turning firmly to the Senedd elections, where retailers will be looking for clear, credible commitments in key areas such as business rates, skills and regulation. The next Welsh Government must move beyond rhetoric and set out a deliverable plan to support footfall, help rather than hinder retailers’ ability to keep down shop prices, and unlock investment across Wales’ retail destinations.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said:

“March delivered a welcome uplift in Welsh retail footfall, with total retail rising by +1.6%. On the surface, this marks an encouraging shift in momentum, however, the improvement needs to be viewed in context. “Much of March’s uplift was driven by an Easter boost, with Easter week falling into this year’s March trading period. Last year’s comparison was also relatively weak due to the later timing of Easter, amplifying the apparent growth. Without the final week’s Easter bump, March would likely have been far more subdued – raising questions over how April may perform, particularly against much stronger comparables last year. “Ongoing pressures continue to shape consumer behaviour. Declining confidence, geopolitical uncertainty and rising living costs – especially fuel – are still encouraging caution and fewer discretionary trips. March’s growth is a step in the right direction, but the real test will be whether footfall can hold once the Easter boost passes and tougher comparisons return.”

TOTAL FOOTFALL BY NATION AND REGION

TOTAL FOOTFALL BY CITY