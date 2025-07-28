Eakin Healthcare Signs Responsible Plastic Management Charter

Eakin Healthcare has used Earth Overshoot Day to announce its formal commitment to environmental responsibility by signing the Responsible Plastic Management (RPM) Charter.

The RPM Charter is a globally recognised initiative that supports organisations in managing plastic use responsibly, promoting circular economy principles, and driving innovation in sustainable materials and practices.

Daniel Egerton, Sustainability Manager at Cardiff-based Eakin Healthcare, said:

“Signing the RPM Charter is more than a statement of intent, it’s a clear commitment to action. At Eakin Healthcare, we recognise how our decisions impact the sustainability of our medical devices and those who use them. By embedding a mindset of Responsible Plastic Management within our product development and operations, we’re not only protecting the planet but also helping deliver world-class healthcare outcomes which can be sustained long into the future.”

Aaron Marshall, Engagement Director at RPM, added:

“We’re delighted to welcome Eakin Healthcare to the RPM Programme. Their commitment to responsible plastic management demonstrates real leadership in the healthcare sector. By taking proactive steps to reduce plastic waste and embrace sustainable practices, they are setting a strong example for others to follow.”

As part of this commitment, Eakin Healthcare will focus on:

Reducing single-use plastics across its product lines and packaging

Enhancing recycling and reuse initiatives within its facilities

Collaborating with suppliers and partners to drive sustainable innovation

Reporting transparently on progress and impact

This announcement was made on Earth Overshoot Day, which aims to be a global reminder of the “urgent need” to live within the planet’s ecological limits.