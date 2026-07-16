EA Global AI Appoints Remco Schut as Head of Strategic Accounts

Cardiff-headquartered EA Global AI has appointed Remco Schut as Head of Strategic Accounts as the company strengthens its presence in Europe.

Schut joins the AI-powered form automation platform with more than a decade of experience in strategic account management and enterprise customer success. Remco will lead EA's strategic account function, working with enterprise customers to accelerate customer adoption and support long-term growth across the company's expanding customer base

In his new role, Schut will work with organisations looking to reduce the repetitive, manual work involved in completing requests for proposals (RFPs), requests for information (RFIs), due diligence questionnaires (DDQs), environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures, compliance assessments and other revenue-critical documentation.

Remco brings more than a decade of experience in business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) organisations, specialising in strategic account management, business expansion and enterprise value delivery. He has held senior customer success roles at Contentsquare, where he led enterprise teams across the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg), the Nordics and the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). Previously, he managed global strategic accounts at Hotelchamp.

Remco said:

“EA is tackling some of the most persistent and costly challenges faced by B2B organisations – the time, inconsistency, and friction involved in responding to complex corporate documentation. I'm joining the team at a pivotal stage of growth and will work closely with our customers to ensure EA becomes an indispensable part of how they win business, meet disclosure obligations, and deliver accurate, evidence-backed responses at scale.”

The appointment comes as EA Global AI continues to grow its enterprise customer base. Founded by Charles Radclyffe in 2020, the company uses AI to automate complex diligence, disclosure and compliance documentation, reducing completion times from days to minutes.

The company was part of the 2022 ABN AMRO + Techstars Future of Finance Accelerator cohort in Amsterdam which supports fintech founders in Europe who are building the infrastructure for the new financial system.

Charles Radclyffe, Founder and CEO of EA Global AI, said: