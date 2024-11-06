E-Warehousing Expands with 60,000 sq.ft at Mamhilad Park Estate

National storage, distribution, and online fulfilment specialist company E-Warehousing has secured 60,000 square feet of warehousing space by returning to Mamhilad Park Estate.

Chairman Paul Seward said:

“We have seen exponential growth over the last few years since Brexit and Covid. What we now know is that Mamhilad really does tick all the boxes for us in terms of accessibility, flexibility and cost. The site complements our facility in Kenilworth and will be used for storage and distribution as well as online fulfilment for a wide variety of UK and international manufacturers and retailers.”

Peter Downes, Operations Manager for Johnsey Estates UK said:

“From start-ups to headquarters, we have over 150 different businesses based here at Mamhilad. We have over one million square feet of industrial space and 180,000 square feet of office space so there is something for everyone from sole traders to large national companies like E-Warehousing.”

Situated to the east of Pontypool, adjacent to the A4042 (T) dual carriageway, Mamhilad Park Estate links directly to Junctions 25A and 26 of the M4 motorway. Office space ranges from 180 square feet up to adaptable open plan suites at 4,250 square feet with flexible leases or longer-term arrangements if required. Industrial occupiers can access 3-phase electrical supply, via a direct connection to the National Grid. Units up to 120,000 sq. ft are currently available.