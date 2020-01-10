E.G.Lewis Group Expand Business Class Portfolio in Pembrokeshire

South Wales based specialist industrial contractor, E.G.Lewis Group, is delighted to announce a Business Class partnership alongside Milford Haven School.

Milford Haven Comprehensive School was formed in 1988 by the amalgamation of Milford Haven Grammar School and Milford Haven Central School. The catchment area provides a good comprehensive intake from a wide area extending westwards from Milford Haven to Dale. The majority of pupils live in Milford Haven and its vicinity.

The school occupies an attractive and extensive site in the pleasant residential area of Steynton on the outskirts of Milford Haven. Four new blocks, well integrated with the original building, have produced premises which are certainly among the best in Wales. The school is well-equipped with over 500 computers, satellite and internet links and interactive whiteboards in all teaching rooms. Sports facilities include a multi-purpose sports hall and a gymnasium, together with tennis courts and an all-weather pitch with flood-lighting.

Business Class is a tried and tested programme, developed by Business in the Community alongside Careers Wales, that builds lasting partnerships between business and schools in Wales. Those partnerships, based firmly on the needs of the school and the priorities of the business, will transform the life chances of young people and develop talented employees for the future.

By bringing business and schools together in a structured way, Business Class improves young people’s understanding of the world of work and their awareness of career choices, and develops their employability skills. Business Class provides holistic support to help schools develop a more effective environment for learners.

This partnership has expended the portfolio of schools that the specialist industrial contractor work collaborate with on a regular basis, having partnered with Port-Talbot based super-school, Ysgol Bae Baglan, back in April of this year.

Julie Freeman, Business Engagement Advisor for Careers Wales expressed her delight in forming the partnership between the school and business: