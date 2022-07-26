Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and Cardiff University Forge Partnership

Cardiff University and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water have signed a strategic partnership for future collaboration and research.

The agreement between Wales’ biggest research university and the only not-for-profit utility company in Wales and England will facilitate mutual access to research, services and expertise.

Cardiff University President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Colin Riordan, said:

“The partnership not only strengthens a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship, but will encourage future interactions to flourish by streamlining processes and breaking down barriers, providing a platform for greater impact, both in terms of research and the benefits for wider society.”

Co-signing a joint Memorandum of Understanding, Peter Perry, Chief Executive, Welsh Water, said:

“While we’ve already got a long history of working closely with Cardiff University, formalising the partnership reaffirms our commitment to an ambitious and mutually beneficial strategic relationship which aligns with our 2050 Vision and wider innovation strategy. This agreement will help both us and Cardiff University to reduce internal red tape and shape really high quality research that will help us to be at the forefront of our industries.”

Both organisations will appoint a sponsor to drive the partnerships’ goals, and a working group will bring together key research theme leads, communications and talent development.

The Memorandum of Understanding sets out to pump-prime projects which have the potential to deliver ambitious outcomes at scale across strategic themes. It aims to boost the number of directly funded consultancy projects and research collaborations, leveraging significant external funding via sponsors such as the Ofwat Challenge fund, UKRI and Horizon Europe.

Wider benefits include potential for secondments, co-working and knowledge exchange between the University and Welsh Water, a Cardiff University management skills programme for Welsh Water staff, and more Welsh Water projects, placements and internships for Cardiff University students.