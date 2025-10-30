DVSC Relaunches Key Fund to Strengthen Denbighshire’s Third Sector

Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council (DVSC) has relaunched its Key Fund with the purpose of increasing the sustainability and resilience of third sector organisations across Denbighshire.

The initiative is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which supports the government’s five national missions, including empowering local communities, kickstarting economic growth, and promoting opportunities in all parts of the UK.

Supported by Denbighshire County Council, this year’s Key Fund has seen strong demand, with 99 applications submitted from a diverse range of organisations and community groups across the county.

Following a rigorous assessment process, 45 applicants were successful, securing vital funding to strengthen their operations. In total, DVSC’s 2025 Key Fund has awarded £212,114 in Capital grants and a further £633,906 in Revenue grants.

These grants are designed to help ensure the resilience and long-term sustainability of Denbighshire’s third sector organisations, many of which deliver essential services to local people.

The Key Fund is a central part of DVSC’s wider work under the UKSPF programme, which runs until 31 March 2026.

Alongside grant funding, DVSC is delivering a broad package of support including:

Free training sessions, masterclasses, and workshops

A GROW support programme to strengthen governance and strategic planning

An exciting mentoring programme, matching senior professionals from the corporate and public sectors with third sector groups seeking targeted support

Speaking on the impact of the Key Fund, Tom Barham, Chief Officer of the Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council (DVSC) said:

“We are delighted to relaunch the Key Fund and to see such strong interest from organisations across Denbighshire. The funding and support available through this programme will help strengthen the resilience of our third sector, enabling groups to grow, adapt, and continue providing vital services for our communities.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation said:

“It’s fantastic that so many third sector organisations who deliver such vital services to the County can be supported through the relaunch of the Key Fund as well as other services that the DVSC provide. This is a great example of the strong partnership working that exists between the Council and the voluntary sector, through DVSC”.

The Key Fund represents DVSC’s commitment to empowering local organisations, building stronger communities, and ensuring that the third sector in Denbighshire is equipped to thrive in the years ahead.