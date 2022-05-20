Dulas Working with Bute Energy to Progress Renewable Energy Projects in Wales

Dulas and renewable energy development company Bute Energy Ltd have agreed the terms of a long-term framework agreement for a range of wind development support services in Wales.

In particular, the agreement covers the provision of wind monitoring equipment and services such as met-masts and LiDAR systems.

For Dulas, the arrangement is validation of its preference to provide high-quality, competitive wind monitoring services on a long-term basis for valued clients, combining a responsive, customer-centred approach with attention to health and safety detail every step of the way.

Rachel Munday, Head of the Wind Monitoring team at Dulas, commented:

“We are delighted to be working with Bute Energy, who continue to build confidence with local stakeholders on account of their responsible approach to development, and further on the basis of the professional team they have put together. In addition, the long-term nature of this working arrangement will help Dulas to create skilled technical roles within our local community and across other parts of Wales.”

In 2021 the global energy crisis dominated the headlines and with continuing developments in Eastern Europe, 2022 has brought decarbonisation and energy security even more to prominence in the UK energy strategy. The UK consumer price cap has now ended, and energy companies are predicting that annual bills will rise by as much as 50% on annualised basis. Undoubtedly worries about energy security will continue for some time, and charities are predicting that many more households will be pushed into fuel poverty. It is now more important than ever for the UK to continue developing renewable energy projects, not only to meet net zero goals, but also to secure the supply of affordable energy.

Rachel Munday added:

“It is encouraging to see a company like Bute Energy forging ahead with their investment commitment in Wales, which will not only contribute to a long-term sustainable electricity supply, but also bring with it a range of regional economic benefits to communities, skills development, and not least in helping to achieve net zero targets.”

Gemma Hamilton, Development Director at Bute Energy commented: