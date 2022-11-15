Dudley’s Aluminium Reunites with Client for Major Industrial Site Project

Cardiff fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has secured a major project in Ebbw Vale, teaming up once again with Jones Brothers (Henllan) Ltd.

The fabricator has previously worked with the leading construction, housing and civil engineering company on the TVR Showroom in the town.

The new project is a 52,582 square foot industrial unit at the 30-acre Rhyd Y Blew site owned by the Welsh Government.

The RYB1 unit, part of the Tech Valleys initiative which aims to capitalise on the opportunities arising from the fourth industrial revolution, will include manufacturing and production space, a two-storey open plan office, a service yard and loading area. It is being built with the aim of being carbon neutral when operating.

Dudley’s Aluminium will install Metal Technology System capped curtain walling, doors and ‘Hi’ windows, as well as automatic doors.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“It is great to be working with Jones Brothers (Henllan) Ltd once again in Ebbw Vale. This project will deliver much needed quality mixed-use industrial space for local businesses and inward investors.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and certified to manufacture “Secured by Design” products.