Dudley’s Aluminium Announces Key Promotion

Fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has promoted Ben Leonard to Production Manager, recognising his commitment to the company and professional development over the last decade.

Ben joined the team as an estimator in 2016 and progressed into procurement after three years, supporting the production team and project delivery.

Ben said:

“I am excited to take on this new role and thank Dudley’s for this opportunity. The team has been incredibly supportive of my career progression over the last 10 years, particularly Nigel, my predecessor in this role. I look forward to building on the firm’s success.”

In his new role Ben will be responsible for planning and organising production, alongside overseeing the daily production process, ensuring material deliveries are organised correctly, and that staff are compliant with health and safety regulations.

Ben’s promotion follows the retirement of former Production Manager Nigel Finn, who worked at the Cardiff-based firm for 25 years, in February.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are thrilled to appoint Ben to his new role. His promotion is a natural step to continue both our business’ success and his own professional development, and I am excited to see his progression with Dudley’s continue. “At the same time, we extend our gratitude to Nigel and wish him the very best for a well-deserved retirement. His contribution to our production team and daily operations has been second to none and we hope he is proud of all he has helped us to achieve during his 25 years with the company.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.