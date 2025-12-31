Cardiff business
31 December 2025
Cardiff

Dry Festive Weather Boosts Post-Christmas Footfall in Cardiff

261225 - Boxing Day Sales - Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom shoppping
CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 26: Shoppers carry shopping through the city centre on December 26, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. FOR Cardiff have predicted thousands of extra shoppers to the city centre as retailers post-Christmas discounts begin.

Dry and bright weather, seasonal sales, a strong hospitality offering and festive experiences are being credited for a footfall boost in Cardiff in the days after Christmas.

FOR Cardiff, the Business Improvement District (BID) for Cardiff city centre, said it was seeing footfall in line with a UK-wide trend. Footfall data from retail tech experts MRI Software showed strong performance for UK retail destinations including Cardiff city centre on Boxing Day, with footfall up +4.4% year on year across the board – the strongest increase seen in more than 10 years.

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 27: Shoppers queue from the early hours of the morning for the Next sale which starts at 6am on December 27, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. Barclays expects shoppers to spend £3.6bn in Boxing Day sales and FOR Cardiff have predicted thousands of extra shoppers to the city centre as retailers start their post-Christmas discounts.

The boost in activity was driven by a later peak in visits across all UK retail destinations from 5pm – 11pm, which the BID said suggests that leisure and hospitality establishments are also benefiting from the annual uplift.

 

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 28: Shoppers in Cardiff city centre on December 28, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director at FOR Cardiff, said:

“The ‘twixmas’ period is when people want something easy and uplifting without having to make complicated plans – for this, Cardiff city centre is perfect.

 

“With a spell of bright, dry weather forecast across this week, we’re seeing people enjoying the very best of it; shopping the sales whilst also stopping for food and drink – and taking in the lights and festive displays before they finish in early January.”

As part of FOR Cardiff’s ‘A Very Cardiff Christmas' campaign, the city’s festive light projections at Cardiff Market and Cardiff Central Train Station – now with a refreshed post-Christmas design – continue to run until 5th January.



Podcast Thumbnail_CARDIFF

