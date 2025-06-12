Drop-In Event Announced for Greener Whitchurch Project

Cardiff Council has arranged a public drop-in event at Whitchurch Tennis Club on Tuesday 17 June 2025, 2-6pm, to provide residents and local businesses with an update on Greener Whitchurch.

The Greener Whitchurch project proposes improvements to contain river water along the Brook, in multiple locations, and retrofitting rain gardens (sustainable drainage systems or SuDS) in targeted streets in Whitchurch to slow stormwater as a combined approach to better manage flood risk.

Greener Whitchurch was first introduced to the public at a drop-in event at Whitchurch Hub in January 2024 and since then, Arup, a leading sustainable development consultancy, has finalised the overall approach informed by technical studies, modelling and surveys.

The event will be an opportunity for residents and local businesses to see these proposals and provide feedback. Comments will be considered as part of the next phase as the design is refined into a final draft to be formally publicly consulted on later this year.

Cllr Dan De'Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning & Transport at Cardiff Council, said:

“Residents in Whitchurch have been affected by flooding and sadly it is likely to get worse as a result of climate change. We need to improve this community's resilience to these extreme weather events.” “We are keen to hear from stakeholders and the local community to help shape the detailed design.”

More information on the project can be found here: https://greenerwhitchurch.virtual-engage.com

The project team is planning more opportunities for the local community to comment as the proposals are developed further. Once the proposals are finalised, the project will seek planning permission.