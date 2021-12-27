Drop Bear Beer Co. Becomes First Welsh Brewery Awarded B Corp™️ Status

Welsh alcohol-free brewery Drop Bear Beer Co has become a certified B Corporation®️, putting it among an elite group of environmentally-focused UK food and drink businesses.

Drop Bear now becomes Wales’ first and the UK’s eighth B Corp™️ brewery.

B Corps™️ are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They range from multinational corporations to wholly owned subsidiaries and small businesses.

A highly selective status, the prestigious certification* signifies that a business meets the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and accountability.

The growing B Corp community utilises the power of business as a force for good, using profits and growth for the greater good of society and the environment.

The designation makes Drop Bear Wales’ tenth B Corp company. It also puts it in sync with the Welsh Government’s vision for the food and drink industry and the aim of creating one of the most environmentally and socially responsible supply chains in the world.

Founded in 2019 by Joelle Drummond and Sarah McNena, from its inception, the Swansea brewery has placed sustainability at the heart of its operation.

Joelle Drummond said,

“We are incredibly proud to become Wales’ first B Corp brewery. Our mission is to brew the best alcohol-free craft beers and help build a better world in which to drink it, so as you can imagine, achieving B Corp status is incredibly important to us. “We all have a responsibility to take action and do so now. Our customers want to shop more sustainably and we want to be able to reassure them that we don’t just talk the talk, we walk the walk B Corp status helps us do just that.”

Drop Bear has also signed up to the Welsh Government’s Equality and Green Growth Pledges. The Green Growth Pledge helps Welsh businesses take pro-active steps towards improving their sustainability, and offers a range of straightforward, practical actions to achieve their goals.

By supporting numerous projects worldwide, Drop Bear has to date, carbon offset 66 tonnes of greenhouse gasses (CO2e) and planted over 800 trees.

To increase its tree planting commitment, the brewery has launched its ‘Cheers to Trees’ campaign. Between November and January 1st 2022, a tree will be planted for every order received through the Drop Bear website www.dropbearbeers.com

Joelle said,