Drone Footage Shows Swansea’s Emerging Copr Bay District

New drone footage and photos show even further progress for Swansea’s emerging Copr Bay phase one district.

The video and photos give a latest bird’s eye view of attractions including Swansea Arena, the 1.1-acre coastal park and the landmark Copr Bay bridge.

These new attractions will combine with new affordable apartments, business spaces and plenty of new car parking to make up the £135m Copr Bay phase one scheme.

Copr Bay phase one is being developed by Swansea Council and advised by development manager RivingtonHark. Its construction is being led by Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The stunning new video footage and photos show even further progress for construction of the Copr Bay phase one district which includes the 3,500-capacity Swansea Arena, a major new coastal park, the landmark Copr Bay bridge and many other features. “Construction progress throughout the pandemic has been significant, which is testament to all involved – from council officers and our main contractor to our development managers and sub-contractors, who have adhered to Covid safe working practices at all times. “With construction of this new vibrant new district on track for completion this autumn, it means Swansea’s economy is in a very strong place to recover from the impact of Covid-19. “This scheme forms part of an on-going £1bn regeneration story that will transform Swansea into one of the UK’s best places to live, work, study and visit.”

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) will run the Swansea Arena, once it’s open.

Swansea Council is financing Copr Bay Phase One, with some funding for the arena coming from the Swansea Bay City Deal.

The Copr Bay bridge is part-funded by the Welsh Government's Active Travel fund.