Drone Footage of Progress at Pencoedtre High School Project Released

Bouygues UK has released drone footage showing the substantial progress made building the new Pencoedtre High School in Barry.

Bouygues UK has been on site since spring last year and has made great progress on the £34.7m new state of the art, three-storey school building.

The build also includes a four-court sports hall, all-weather hockey floodlit pitch and grass rugby and football pitches, as well as extra performance spaces for theatre and dance.

Planning permission for the new school was granted in December 2019 and will provide more space and better sporting facilities for the staff and pupils, which will cater for around 1,100 pupils.

The build is part of the Vale of Glamorgan Council and Welsh Government’s 21st century school’s investment programme, which is also delivering a new building for Whitmore High School and expansion for Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg.

Mike Baynham, regional director of Bouygues UK, said:

“Undertaking a major project such as this during a global pandemic has been a challenge to say the least, but despite delays and having to work within strict regulations, we have ploughed on and the progress is fantastic. “We can really see it coming together in this drone footage, which is truly wonderful. We are looking forward to continuing our work with the school and community ambassadors, the staff and pupils of the school, and the local neighbourhood, to bring this project to fruition.”

Watch the Pencoedtre High School drone footage, below: