Driving Results Through Credit-Bearing Marketing and Digital Short Courses

Owen Dale, Program Leader for Marketing at Wrexham Glyndwr University spoke to Business News Wales to share his insight into the University’s ‘Marketing and Digital’ short courses available through their Active Learning Framework, otherwise known as ‘ALF’.

ALF enables students to access their learning content, anywhere, on any device. With short courses taking place a 4–8-week period, users gain flexibility, pivoting around a post-covid working world.

Having a chartered marketing consultancy and training business himself, Owen recognizes the importance of upskilling businesses, as well as individuals, to keep up to date with the ever-evolving marketing industries. Credit-bearing short courses are entry level, hands on, theory-light, practical courses aimed at businesses who want to improve their digital marketing capability.

Owen also touches on the new degree that Wrexham Glyndwr University has that started in September. The BA Business and Marketing Program is an Undergraduate Degree and a dual accredited degree, which, after 3 years of studies, will see students leave with both a degree in Business and Marketing as well a level 4 accredited certificate in Digital Marketing from the world recognized Chartered Institute of Marketing.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

