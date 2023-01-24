Driving Results Through Credit-Bearing Marketing and Digital Short Courses

Owen Dale, Program Leader for Marketing at Wrexham Glyndwr University spoke to Business News Wales to share his insight into the University’s ‘Marketing and Digital’ short courses available through their Active Learning Framework, otherwise known as ‘ALF’.

ALF enables students to access their learning content, anywhere, on any device. With short courses taking place a 4–8-week period, users gain flexibility, pivoting around a post-covid working world.

Having a chartered marketing consultancy and training business himself, Owen recognizes the importance of upskilling businesses, as well as individuals, to keep up to date with the ever-evolving marketing industries. Credit-bearing short courses are entry level, hands on, theory-light, practical courses aimed at businesses who want to improve their digital marketing capability.

Owen also touches on the new degree that Wrexham Glyndwr University has that started in September. The BA Business and Marketing Program is an Undergraduate Degree and a dual accredited degree, which, after 3 years of studies, will see students leave with both a degree in Business and Marketing as well a level 4 accredited certificate in Digital Marketing from the world recognized Chartered Institute of Marketing.

You can find out more about the short courses here

You can find out more about the BA Business and Marketing Degree here