Driving and Motorcycle Lessons and Tests to Restart in Wales

The Welsh Government yesterday announced that driver and rider instruction and CBTs will restart from Monday 27 July 2020 in Wales.

Theory tests will restart in Wales on Monday 3 August. The tests will take place with physical distancing measures in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Vocational, motorcycle, car and trailer tests and tractor driving tests will also resume on Monday 3 August.

Driving tests will start again in Wales on Monday 17 August 2020 which will give learner drivers time to have refresher lessons and practice before taking their test. Driving instructor testing and standards checks will also restart on 17 August 2020 in Wales.

Different approaches to easing lockdown are currently being adopted across England, Scotland and Wales. We are following published guidance in each of those countries as we restart our services safely for our customers and our staff.

We will continue to observe the guidance and scale up our services when it is permissible and lawful to do so.

We will be contacting all driver and rider instructors and theory test and practical test candidates to explain what will happen next.

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, said:

“Driving lessons and tests are vital in helping people get to work and visit loved ones, and provide the skills for a lifetime of safe driving. “As Wales recovers from COVID-19 we can now open-up our services to help get the country moving again and I am very pleased to announce the restart of driving lessons and tests in a Covid secure way.”

DVSA has continued to test critical workers in Wales during the lockdown and driving lessons have continued for these workers.

DVSA Chief Executive Gareth Llewellyn said:

“It has been vital that lessons and tests only resume when safe to do so and in line with the Welsh Government’s advice. “We know this has been a tough time for the whole country including learners and driving instructors but I am pleased to announce the restart of lessons and tests in Wales. “Tests for critical workers have continued during the lockdown and I would like to thank all those instructors and examiners who have continued to work to help deliver tests for those who have done so much to help us during this terrible pandemic.”

The phased restart to testing:

Activity Date Restarting driver and rider instruction including CBTs 27 July Making tests available to trainer bookers in Wales via the Trainer Booking Service 27 July Restarting theory test including ADI part 1 3 August Allowing ATBs to book MMAs for training sessions 1 August Offering tests to critical workers Ongoing Tractor tests 3 August Car and trailer tests 3 August Module 1 and Module 2 tests 3 August Car driving tests 17 August ADI part 2, part 3 and standards checks 17 August 2020

New candidates will be able to book driving tests once DVSA has carried out the tests reserved for critical workers and everyone with a suspended test has had the opportunity to choose a new time and date. DVSA will announce when the system opens to book tests in due course.

DVSA is contacting anyone who has a scheduled test to let them know what will happen next. DVSA will then email them at a later date to invite them to book a test at a time and location that is convenient for them.

DVSA has published guidance on GOV.UK for instructors and candidates to let them know what to expect on the day of their theory test and practical test.

DVSA has shared their guidance for driving examiners with the driver and rider training associations and they have update their good practice guidance for instructors.