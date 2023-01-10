Driver Theory Refresher Workshops Available for Mature Drivers in Mid Wales

Free driver theory refresher workshops are being offered to mature drivers wishing to improve their road knowledge and build their confidence when driving on today’s ever-changing roads.

Organised by Powys County Council’s Road Safety Unit, the two-hour online workshops are available free of charge to any Powys resident aged 65 or over.

The informal workshop covers subjects such as The Fatal Five, how to proceed when encountering vulnerable road users such as motor and pedal cyclists, and equestrians, what to do if you’re involved in a collision, eyesight requirements, medication and alcohol laws, and the important changes to the Highway Code, that were introduced in 2022.

At the end of the course, attendees will also be given information about participating in the free, one hour ‘Drive On’ assessment with a local Advanced Driving Instructor.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said:

“Ensuring that our roads and the people of Powys are safe is hugely important to us. I would urge mature drivers across Powys to take advantage of this fantastic scheme. These free workshops are so important because they will remind us of the recent Highway Code changes, refresh and update our essential driving skills and could ultimately help save lives.”

Powys County Council’s Road Safety Unit will be holding its Driver Theory Refresher workshop on the following days:

Wednesday 18 January 2023

Wednesday 15 February 2023

Wednesday 22 March 2023

Wednesday 15 April 2023

Wednesday 24 May 2023

Wednesday 21 June 2023

For more information and to book a place on our up-and-coming courses, please contact Miranda Capecchi, Road Safety Project Officer on:

Phone: 01597 82 6924 Email: [email protected]