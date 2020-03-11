Drinks Wholesaler Doubling Wine Division

Drinks wholesaler Templeton are on track to double the value of their wine division following the announcement that Robin Wilson of Wilson Wines has joined the company.

Robin and his wife Ann started Wilson Wines after Robin and his brother Neil completed the sale of James Williams, the West Wales wholesale and pub company, to SA Brain & Co in 2002.

Over the past 18 years Robin and Ann have grown a loyal customer base on the principles of quality wines and strong customer relationships.

Templeton, created by logistics specialist Lyndon Belt in 2008, came from the observations that customer demands for just in time deliveries were on the rise and the sale of James Williams to SA Brain had left a void in the market place.

Templeton’s success from a standing start has been driven by their commitment to good customer service and the loyalty and support from their global brewing partners.

Robin, a former Independent Wine Buyers Consortium (IWBC) director, said:

“Following several conversations with Lyndon over the last 4 years we now feel the time is right. We are not planning on vanishing into retirement but excited with the opportunity to join the larger Team Templeton.”

Lyndon said:

“We are delighted to bring Robin on board. Wine has proved the most difficult sector to sell to our customers. The expertise and knowledge of the exclusive IWBC range he will bring to the business will give our joint customer base confidence in the product and the availability of quality wines delivered daily to their cellar.”

Simultaneously to Robin’s arrival, Templeton are becoming members of the IWBC, which gives exclusive access to many wine brands familiar across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion remembered from the James Williams wine portfolio.