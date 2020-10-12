Dragon’s Den Style Event Showcasing Wales’ Brightest Entrepreneurs

Today Business News Wales will be joining NatWest to stage a very special Dragon’s Den style event with some of Wales’ brightest entrepreneurs.

Joining Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, will be Andrew McLaughlin, CEO NatWest Group International; Nicholas Crapp, Chief Audit Executive NatWest Group; and Siwan Rees, NatWest Entrepreneur Acceleration Manager Wales.

The group will hear Zoom pitches from a group of exciting businesses from NatWest’s Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme in Wales with the winner being profiled in a special feature by Business News Wales.

Mark Powney said:

“Wales is home to some of the UK’s most pioneering entrepreneurs and as one of the country’s biggest business news websites it is our responsibility to help give a platform to their amazing work and achievements. I’m really excited about seeing the pitches and meeting what will be a very talented group of entrepreneurs.”

Siwan Rees added: