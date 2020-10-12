Dragon’s Den Style Event Showcasing Wales’ Brightest Entrepreneurs

Today Business News Wales will be joining NatWest to stage a very special Dragon’s Den style event with some of Wales’ brightest entrepreneurs.
Joining Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, will be Andrew McLaughlin, CEO NatWest Group International; Nicholas Crapp, Chief Audit Executive NatWest Group; and Siwan Rees, NatWest Entrepreneur Acceleration Manager Wales.
The group will hear Zoom pitches from a group of exciting businesses from NatWest’s Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme in Wales with the winner being profiled in a special feature by Business News Wales.
Mark Powney said:
“Wales is home to some of the UK’s most pioneering entrepreneurs and as one of the country’s biggest business news websites it is our responsibility to help give a platform to their amazing work and achievements. I’m really excited about seeing the pitches and meeting what will be a very talented group of entrepreneurs.”
Siwan Rees added:
“Entrepreneurs are the backbone of the Welsh economy, which is why NatWest places such an emphasis on ensuring we’re there to help them grow and prosper. Our free entrepreneur accelerator programme has supported over 700 businesses from Wales since we launched the programme here in 2016, with mentoring and access to investors just a small part of the wrap-around support we have provided. The businesses the panel will meet are typical of the amazing talent we have here in Wales.”