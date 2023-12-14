Dragon Wales cheese delights Chelsea Pensioners

Working in partnership with Dairy UK, Dragon cheese recently delighted Chelsea Pensioners at their annual Ceremony of Christmas Cheeses in London by donating their full range of Dragon Handcrafted and Dragon Everyday cheeses for the celebrations.

In an annual tradition, organised by Dairy UK, an organisation representing farmer-owned co-operatives, cheese companies throughout the UK donate their cheese to the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The centuries old tradition of donating cheese to the ‘In-Pensioners’ began over 320 years ago, in 1692, and cheesemakers have continued to do so ever since. Back in 1959, the gifting of the cheese was organised into a ceremony of celebration and gratitude to the Chelsea Pensioners for their service.

Dairy UK continues the tradition of hosting the Annual Ceremony of the Christmas Cheese and Paul Vernon, Chairman of Dairy UK said,

“This year cheese makers large and small from around the UK donated over 330kg of British cheese. “We are very grateful to the cheesemakers from across the UK for their generous donations and their ongoing commitment to celebrating the men and women of this great British institution. This annual donation is a great tradition of paying tribute to the courage and contribution of our war veterans and we at Dairy UK are proud to play a part in this historic event.”

Dragon Wales cheese is produced by South Caernarfon Creameries, a farmer co-operative in north Wales and Kirstie Jones, SCC’s Marketing Manager added, “This is a great charity event steeped in history that we support every year. I attended the event last year and there’s singing and entertainment, long may it continue.”

