Dragon LNG Fitness Fundraiser for Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity

The Social and Wellbeing Committee at Dragon LNG have launched a new exercise challenge to get the whole Dragon Team moving to raise money for Sandy Bear from 26th July until the 7th of October 2021.

The challenge is lasting for 80 days (11 weeks 3 days) and they are seeing how far they can get around the world – their target is 40,075 kms!

The challenge involves Dragon LNG staff and their families (including dogs) taking part in anything which keeps them active.

They have set up a Just Giving page for the fundraiser which can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dragonlng and they are bringing their dragons along with them to take pictures of their activities throughout the challenge. Their dragons have come from The Sheep Shop in Haverfordwest.

Hannah Underwood, Charity Coordinator at Sandy Bear, says

‘We are so pleased to have the support from Dragon LNG through their Charity of the Year partnership. I am really looking forward to hearing from the staff at Dragon LNG about how they are doing within their challenge and seeing the pictures of where they have been over the coming weeks. All of the staff at Dragon LNG have the support from us here at Sandy Bear. We wish them the best of luck.’

Alexis Fletcher, Dragon LNG’s Managing Director says

‘Sandy Bear was hugely popular in our annual selection for Charity of the Year. It’s been inspiring to hear more about the impact that Karen and her team have in Pembrokeshire, so it’s no surprise that our challenge to get around the world in 80 days and raise money for Sandy Bear is gathering pace.’

The team at Dragon LNG have currently raised £270 of their £400 target.

For more information about Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity visit www.sandybear.co.uk