Dr. Ifan Morgan Jones Appointed Senior Editor of S4C Digital News

Dr. Ifan Morgan Jones has been appointed senior editor of the S4C Newyddion digital news service.

Ifan joins S4C from Bangor University, where he has been journalism course leader and director of marketing and recruitment at the College of Arts, Humanities and Business.

He is the founder of the national news website Nation.Cymru, and was the editor of the Welsh language news website Golwg360 and the deputy editor of the magazine Golwg. He is the author of five novels and won the Wales Book of the Year Award in 2020.

Ifan Morgan Jones said:

“I’m enormously excited and proud to take on an editorial position at S4C which has for 40 years played such a key role at the centre of national life in Wales and in supporting our language. “The S4C Newyddion website and app are relatively new services but have done a fantastic job so far in leading the way as S4C provides a range of digital services for Welsh speakers.”

Sharen Griffith, S4C News and Current Affairs Commissioner, said:

“Ifan is a highly-respected journalist with a proven track record for innovation, and he will be a significant addition to the Newyddion S4C team. “We look forward to welcoming Ifan in the new year and seeing how the service will develop under his leadership.”

Newyddion S4C was launched in April 2021 as a digital service to work alongside the Newyddion S4C programme, which is produced by BBC Wales.

The NS4C app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store and visit the website on s4c.cymru/Newyddion. Follow @NewyddionS4C on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.