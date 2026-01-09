DPP Planning Welcomes New Principal Planner to its Cardiff Office

DPP Planning, one of the UK’s leading independent planning consultancies which is headquartered in Cardiff, has appointed Alice Gardener as a Principal Planner.
Alice is a graduate of the University of West England where she studied BA (Hons) Geography and Planning. She then undertook a MSc in Spatial Planning and Development at Cardiff University, before starting her career at Barton Willmore. She also worked at Savills as a Senior Planner before joining DPP in late 2025. Alice is also a Chartered Member of the Royal Town Planning Institute and currently Co-Chair of Young Planners Cymru.
Alice said:
“I am delighted to make the move to DPP where I am keen to continue by professional development across a range of sectors and locations. I am excited to be able to continue my role with the RTPI whilst also leading DPP’s Social Responsibility team.”
Gareth Hooper, CEO of DPP Planning, said:
“Our independence is central to DPP’s success and continues to attract some of the most promising talent in the business – Alice being one of them.
“Her industry experience and enthusiasm is great to see and she’s already fitted in so well with the team and is already working hard to deliver positive outcomes for our clients. She has a great future ahead of her and I can’t wait to see what she achieves here at DPP.”