DPP Planning Welcomes New Principal Planner to its Cardiff Office

DPP Planning, one of the UK’s leading independent planning consultancies which is headquartered in Cardiff, has appointed Alice Gardener as a Principal Planner.

Alice is a graduate of the University of West England where she studied BA (Hons) Geography and Planning. She then undertook a MSc in Spatial Planning and Development at Cardiff University, before starting her career at Barton Willmore. She also worked at Savills as a Senior Planner before joining DPP in late 2025. Alice is also a Chartered Member of the Royal Town Planning Institute and currently Co-Chair of Young Planners Cymru.

Alice said:

“I am delighted to make the move to DPP where I am keen to continue by professional development across a range of sectors and locations. I am excited to be able to continue my role with the RTPI whilst also leading DPP’s Social Responsibility team.”

Gareth Hooper, CEO of DPP Planning, said: