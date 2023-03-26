DPP Planning Rewards Cardiff-Based Rising Stars with Promotions

DPP Planning, a leading independent national planning consultancy, has promoted two rising stars in its Cardiff office to further strengthen the business and promote talent from within.

Tom Quille, who joined DPP’s Cardiff office in 2021 as part of DPP’s first annual graduate planner intake, has been promoted from Assistant Planner to Planner.

In the last two years, Tom has been involved in a vast variety of projects ranging from student accommodation to Lidl stores. More recently, Tom has overseen the submission of a large number of electrical vehicle charging hubs.

Tom said:

“After graduating from university, I was attracted to DPP who have a reputation for its commitment to personal development. I have worked on various complex projects, which have helped me in terms of professional development and in providing the best service to our clients.”

The Cardiff office has also promoted Leo Horton-Taylor, who joined DPP two years ago, from Assistant Planner to Planner. Since then, he has gained valuable knowledge and technical skills across a range of sectors and geographical locations.

Last Summer, Leo organised a hugely successful charity five-a-side football tournament in aid of Shelter. In the past six months, he has been instrumental in the three planning appeals as well as taking an active role in several school projects.

Leo said:

“DPP focuses as much on personal as well as professional development, which builds a really strong and collaborative working environment. There is a real sense of togetherness in the business, which is reflected in the projects we deliver but also in the social and charitable activities we all take part in.”

Gareth Hooper, DPP’s chief executive, said: