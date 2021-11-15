DP Energy Presents “Gwynt Glas” Floating Offshore Wind Farm in the Celtic Sea

DP Energy is using its 30 year project development expertise across wind, solar and ocean energy worldwide to deliver a 300MW floating wind farm in the Celtic Sea.

The project stays true to its Celtic origins adopting the name ‘Gwynt Glas’, Welsh for blue wind.

Located between the West Wales and South West of England coastline, Gwynt Glas will generate enough renewable energy to supply up to 300,000 homes.

DP Energy has been laying the foundations for this project and its broader Celtic Sea aspirations for several years and welcomed the announcement from The Crown Estate in March 2021 that it was commencing work to design and deliver a new leasing opportunity for early commercial-scale floating wind projects in this seabed area. The Gwynt Glas project announcement, released during critical climate action talks at COP26, is further evidence of growing industry ambition to accelerate floating offshore wind deployment in UK waters to support domestic and global net zero goals.

DP Energy has established, and is expanding, an experienced UK team based at its office in Pembroke Dock to manage Gwynt Glas and its wider Welsh and UK ambitions.

Talking about this milestone Celtic Sea project Simon De Petro, CEO of DP Energy said:

“Floating wind technology is on the cusp of being one of the key renewable technologies for the future. The industry now needs to rapidly scale-up if we are to succeed in delivering the gigawatts of green energy required to meet our climate action goals. Gwynt Glas is not only significant to the environmental solution, but also a pathway to much needed economic regeneration for the UK, in particular coastal regions.”

Site research and detailed studies have been underway for some time resulting in the identification of an area of interest encompassing some 1,500km2. This site is being investigated by remote aerial surveys for marine mammal and bird activity. DP Energy has started engagement with key stakeholders and is commencing wide consultation with all interested parties. Consultations will include the offshore area which is approximately 70km from the shore.

On project priorities for the next year Chris Williams, Head of Development UK and New Markets for DP Energy said:

“Our aim is to facilitate as much engagement with key stakeholders and communities as possible. We will work collaboratively with appropriate statutory bodies and consultees in Wales, the South West and across the UK, whilst securing the strongest delivery partnerships. Our focus is to use in-country capabilities wherever possible to support the growth of UK industry. We have engaged with local ports and are determined that Gwynt Glas will maximise local supply chain content and deliver environmental, social and economic benefit to the regions.“

DP Energy develops a range of renewable energy assets worldwide. From delivering its first wind farm, a 5MW project in County Tyrone Northern Ireland in 1993, to its Port Augusta 320MW Wind and Solar Hybrid project in South Australia finishing construction later in 2021, the company is as committed as ever to delivering a cleaner energy future. Currently, the company has a global portfolio of over 5GW of wind (onshore, offshore fixed and floating) solar and ocean energy projects across Ireland, Australia, the UK and Canada and plans for further expansion.

DP Energy believe Gwynt Glas can play a significant role in facilitating the anticipated economic boom for Wales and the South West from the engineering, operations, and maintenance of the Celtic Sea floating wind platforms and turbines.