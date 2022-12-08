Double Win for Redrow at the Housebuilding ‘Oscars’

National homebuilder Redrow has scooped two accolades at the WhatHouse? Awards, known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

The Flintshire based business scooped a silver award in the Best Large Housebuilder category, beating tough competition from larger developers, and just missing out on gold to Berkeley Group.

Its Saxon Woods development in Devon – the UK’s first-ever pollinator-friendly housing development – claimed a bronze award in the Best Public Realm category for its wildflower planting, bumblebee trail and support for wildlife.

Judges said:

“Redrow has a sense of place and space that intuitively gives its developments a premium feel. It knows design and craftsmanship, but the where to live is socially and visually enhanced by the how to live, beyond the bricks and mortar and the location. “Design mixes open-plan living with private spaces, as well as community engagement, with inviting street scenes and the creation of wildlife habitats key drivers.”

Judges also praised Redrow’s customer care, highlighting MyRedrow, the members’ area of its website, which supports homebuyers from pre-reservation to aftercare in their new home, for bringing ease to the purchasing journey. The company’s focus on the health and wellbeing of staff and sustainability commitments were also recognised.

Just two weeks earlier, Redrow was highly commended at the Housebuilder Awards in the Best Marketing Initiative category, for its innovative first-person view drone video, which showcased its Heritage Collection homes and the lifestyle on offer to buyers. Skilfully filmed in a single take, the video – titled ‘A Better Way to Live’ flies viewers through a property while family and friends gather for a summer garden party.

Redrow Group chief executive Matthew Pratt said:

“It’s great to be recognised for our second consecutive silver award in the highly competitive Best Large Housebuilder category at the WhatHouse? Awards. “At the heart of our business we are committed to offering our home buyers a better way to live, by providing well-designed homes that deliver on space, specification and energy efficiency while creating a nature rich environment, where a real sense of community can thrive. “However, we also have a wider business ethos that is committed to building responsibly and reaching our zero carbon targets, all while valuing our employees, contractors and suppliers and placing customer care at the forefront. “We’re also proud to be one of the first house builders to be implementing the New Homes Quality Board’s new code of practice, an independent not-for-profit organisation that has been set up to offer better protection and increased transparency for customers.”

Now in its 41st year, the WhatHouse? Awards are a symbol of excellence and innovation. They are organised by Globespan Media, which publishes the leading trade title for the housebuilding industry, Show House. Its sister consumer-facing business is WhatHouse.com, the leading new homes portal.

For more information see www.whathouse.com/awards