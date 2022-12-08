Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Double Win for Redrow at the Housebuilding ‘Oscars’

A - Home Page B - Original Content
SHARE
,

National homebuilder Redrow has scooped two accolades at the WhatHouse? Awards, known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry. 

The Flintshire based business scooped a silver award in the Best Large Housebuilder category, beating tough competition from larger developers, and just missing out on gold to Berkeley Group.

Its Saxon Woods development in Devon – the UK’s first-ever pollinator-friendly housing development – claimed a bronze award in the Best Public Realm category for its wildflower planting, bumblebee trail and support for wildlife.

Judges said:

Redrow has a sense of place and space that intuitively gives its developments a premium feel. It knows design and craftsmanship, but the where to live is socially and visually enhanced by the how to live, beyond the bricks and mortar and the location.

“Design mixes open-plan living with private spaces, as well as community engagement, with inviting street scenes and the creation of wildlife habitats key drivers.”

Judges also praised Redrow’s customer care, highlighting MyRedrow, the members’ area of its website, which supports homebuyers from pre-reservation to aftercare in their new home, for bringing ease to the purchasing journey. The company’s focus on the health and wellbeing of staff and sustainability commitments were also recognised.

Just two weeks earlier, Redrow was highly commended at the Housebuilder Awards in the Best Marketing Initiative category, for its innovative first-person view drone video, which showcased its Heritage Collection homes and the lifestyle on offer to buyers. Skilfully filmed in a single take, the video – titled ‘A Better Way to Live’ flies viewers through a property while family and friends gather for a summer garden party.

Matthew Pratt, CEO

Redrow Group chief executive Matthew Pratt said:

“It’s great to be recognised for our second consecutive silver award in the highly competitive Best Large Housebuilder category at the WhatHouse? Awards.

“At the heart of our business we are committed to offering our home buyers a better way to live, by providing well-designed homes that deliver on space, specification and energy efficiency while creating a nature rich environment, where a real sense of community can thrive.

“However, we also have a wider business ethos that is committed to building responsibly and reaching our zero carbon targets, all while valuing our employees, contractors and suppliers and placing customer care at the forefront.

“We’re also proud to be one of the first house builders to be implementing the New Homes Quality Board’s new code of practice, an independent not-for-profit organisation that has been set up to offer better protection and increased transparency for customers.”

Now in its 41st year, the WhatHouse? Awards are a symbol of excellence and innovation.  They are organised by Globespan Media, which publishes the leading trade title for the housebuilding industry, Show House. Its sister consumer-facing business is WhatHouse.com, the leading new homes portal.

For more information see www.whathouse.com/awards

SHARE

Redrow is a leading UK premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Ewloe, Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people, all while engaging with colleagues and stakeholders.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year to 27th June 2021, Redrow built more than 5,500 premium new homes across England and Wales and the Group reported revenue of £1.9bn.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts. In June 2021, Redrow was included in the FT’s inaugural listing of Europe’s Climate Leaders for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.

Visit www.redrow.co.uk to find out more.
 

Related Articles

Redrow

 