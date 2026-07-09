Double Success at National Youth Work Excellence Awards for Cardiff Youth Services

Cardiff Youth Service is celebrating outstanding national recognition after two of its projects were named winners at the prestigious Youth Work Excellence Awards 2025.

The awards celebrate the very best youth work across Wales, recognising innovative projects, strong partnerships and the positive impact on young people’s lives and highlighting the strength, diversity and impact of the youth work sector.

Cardiff Youth Service secured the award for Demonstrating Excellence in Partnership Planning and Delivery at a Local Level for its work at Gabalfa Youth and Community Centre.

Through strong partnership working, the service has transformed the centre into a safe, vibrant hub that fosters community pride and creates a wide range of opportunities for young people.

Cardiff Youth Service also shared top honours in the Digital Innovation category alongside Anglesey Youth Service.

The award recognises groundbreaking work using virtual reality (VR) to help young people explore the consequences of behaviour in a safe and supportive environment. The project was also praised for helping professionals across education, health and policing better understand and respond to trauma-related behaviour.

These achievements reflect the dedication of Cardiff Youth Service staff and partners in delivering meaningful opportunities that support young people and strengthen communities.

This month Cardiff Council has officially launched its new five-year Youth Work Strategy at a city-wide event, reinforcing its commitment to supporting young people across schools, communities and neighbourhoods throughout the city.

The new strategy, titled “Somewhere to go and somewhere to grow,” sets out a clear vision for improving the lives of young people aged 11–25 by ensuring they have access to high-quality, inclusive and accessible youth work opportunities across Cardiff.

At its core, the strategy focusses on delivering a consistent, city-wide approach to youth work, combining school-based support with provision in community settings such as youth centres and outreach services.

A central priority is ensuring that youth work remains visible, accessible and responsive to young people’s needs, particularly outside of school hours, including evenings, weekends and holidays.