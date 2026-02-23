Double Honour for Fast-Growing Newport Tech Firm

Digital transformation pioneer de Novo Solutions has been named among the best British businesses days after receiving a separate accolade highlighting its growth as a public sector technology supplier.

The company was named third on the Elite Business Top 100 SMEs list for 2026, the definitive guide to exceptional companies across the UK.

It is the third time de Novo, which was launched in 2021, has featured on the list, having been also included in 2024 and 2025. It comes less than a week after the Tech200 was revealed, with de Novo being placed 10th on the list of the 200 fastest growing tech suppliers to the UK public sector.

The rankings, released by Tussell in partnership with techUK and The Data City, are compiled based on procurement data, which showed de Novo achieved a 442% public sector revenue growth in a year.

Headquartered in Newport, the business has two additional offices in England and India, and has grown to more than 130 staff supporting the transformation of HR, Procurement, Payroll and Finance functions using Oracle Cloud for clients spanning the private and public sectors, including DHL, Swansea Council, Ministry of Justice and the Office for National Statistics.

Its Graduate and Apprenticeship Scheme in conjunction with the Welsh Government and the University of South Wales has also been recognised as award-winning, and the business is set to expand further in 2026, committing to taking on additional employees including more apprentices as part of its ’50 in 5’ initiative.

Mark Sweeny, Founder and Group CEO, said: