Dolwen Care Home Celebrates 60-Year Milestone

Dolwen care home in Denbigh celebrated its 60th birthday with a celebratory event for staff, past and present, residents and their families, and visitors.

The council-run 32 bed care home first opened its doors on the 1st of June, 1966.

To commemorate its 60-year milestone, a water feature was installed in the outdoor area near the entrance of the home. Bunting and parasols adorned the outdoor space, with balloons, posters and banners decorating the inside of the home.

The newly installed commemorative water feature sits across from a sun dial, which was installed to celebrate for the home's 50th birthday.

The home was visited by pupils from local school Twm o'r Nant and saw musical acts perform throughout the afternoon.

Pamela Pack, manager of Dolwen care home, said:

“This care home means a lot to the staff who work here and the residents that live here. To be able to celebrate the 60th year of Dolwen care home surrounded by residents, their families and staff past and present was brilliant. “We have a member of staff who has been here for roughly 40 years, and another who has been working here for 23 years. We also have a resident who has lived at Dolwen for almost 15 years. It means a lot to be able to celebrate this milestone with them. “I'd like to thank all who came along for helping us have such a fantastic day.”

Ann Lloyd, Head of service for Adult Social Care & Homelessness, said:

“Opened in 1966, Dolwen has been a staple of the community in Denbigh and its surrounding area for decades, and has become a home to those who live there. “I'm very proud of the hard-working staff who work at Dolwen, they help to provide a warm and homely environment for the residents.”

Councillor Elen Heaton, Lead Member for Health and Social Care, said: