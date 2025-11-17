Dolphin Activity Seen in a Global First for Marine Monitoring Technology

After seven months of data gathering, researchers have successfully recorded the first dolphin encounter using a pioneering combination of marine monitoring technologies.

The minute-long montage extracted from a half hour period of activity marks a significant milestone in efforts to safeguard marine wildlife during the development of Ynys Môn tidal energy scheme, Morlais.

The breakthrough has come thanks to work carried out as part of the Marine Characterisation Research Project (MCRP), led by North Wales social enterprise, Menter Môn.

For the first time sonar and audio equipment has been successfully combined with surface and underwater cameras to monitor marine mammals in real time. It is hoped that the technology, developed through a partnership between UK and US innovation teams and driven by Menter Môn, can now be prepared for commercial rollout.

Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, said:

“This achievement is a turning point in how we approach environmental stewardship in marine energy. “By proving that we can monitor wildlife effectively without disrupting their habitat and behaviour patterns, we are laying the groundwork for responsible innovation. The collaboration across borders and sectors shows what’s possible when sustainability is put at the heart of a development like this.”

Funded by The Crown Estate and Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), the initiative supports the growth of the tidal energy industry whilst safeguarding marine mammals. The time it took to record any dolphin activity in the Morlais zone has confirmed initial assessments – that dolphins are relatively infrequent in this area. Now that footage has been captured it is also being used to refine the AI detection technology used for the system.

Sol Anitua, Head of Infrastructure and Energies, Marine at The Crown Estate, said:

“The Crown Estate’s vision is to create the most attractive and sustainable marine economy and environment in the world. For the team at Morlais to achieve a global first in the way data has been collected and used to support a project within the tidal sector, but which could have much wider potential application within other marine sectors, is fantastic. “The collection and innovative use of high-quality data and evidence is crucial in enabling better understanding of how we can find the balance between marine energy infrastructure development and nature protection and restoration. It’s encouraging to see such a collaborative effort delivering practical tools that will give investors and developers greater confidence in the potential of this exciting sector in the UK.”

The next steps include combining data from the different sensors to attempt to identify different species of marine mammals. This will allow a better understanding of the way that different animals behave around these ocean energy technologies.

As well as The Crown Estate and Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, project partners include marine technology specialists, Seiche and MarineSitu. Once fully developed, it is hoped the technology can also be used for offshore wind projects and other industries looking to reduce their impact on marine wildlife.